AFCON Final Chaos: Senegal Coach May Miss World Cup Games; Hakimi Also Punished

Senegal boss Pape Thiaw and Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi have been hit with a ban following the Africa Cup of Nations final. Senegal's dramatic 1-0 win over the tournament's hosts was marred by violence with Thiaw calling his players to walk off the pitch in protest over the officiating. Now, bans and fines have been handed out by the Confederation of African Football.

AFCON final descends into chaos

Just when it looked like Senegal would secure a last-gasp winner through Abdoulaye Seck at The Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium earlier this month, referee Jean-Jacques Ndala disallowed his effort and then shortly after awarded Morocco a soft penalty. Coach Thiaw was incensed and called his players to head to the changing rooms in protest. When play resumed more than 15 minutes later, Real Madrid star Diaz had his Panenka spotkick easily saved, before Pape Gueye scored a brilliant winner in extra-time to take the AFCON crown.

After the final, FIFA president Gianni Infantino condemned what unfolded in the final as "unacceptable."

"We also witnessed unacceptable scenes on the field and in the stands — we strongly condemn the behavior of some supporters as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members," he said. "It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner, and equally, violence cannot be tolerated in our sport, it is simply not right."

AFCON finalists punished

According to the Daily Mail, Senegal coach Thiaw has been suspended for five matches and fined £72,000 for 'unsporting conduct' when he told his players to leave the pitch. Senegal's FA have also been fined £445,000 for their conduct and the behaviour of some Lions of Teranga fans after violence broke out between them and security at the ground.

Everton's Illiman Ndiaye and Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr have been given two-match bans and Morocco have been fined £228,000 for the behaviour of their ball boys, who tried to hide the Senegalese goalkeeper's towel repeatedly. That fine also includes the conduct of Morocco's players and coaching staff in the VAR area and fans using laser pens to distract the Senegal players. And Hakimi has been banned for two matches, with one of those suspended for a year, while teammate Ismael Saibari was hit with a three-game ban and a £72,000 fine. Both Hakimi and Saibari tried to take away the pitch-side towel of Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy.

Mane leads by example

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane received praise for trying to stop his Senegal teammates from walking off the pitch before getting them back on it eventually. He also stressed that referees can make mistakes like anyone.

He told reporters: "When they decided to go out and not play, I stayed and asked some people, ‘What do you think about this? Is it a good idea or not?’ Then I decided to go and bring everyone back to the pitch. I think it is the best thing to do. Because this is just football, I think the referee sometimes can make mistakes. People around the world are watching. It could be a penalty or not, but that is not the most important thing. What matters is respecting the game. It is not fair to stop a match like this."

What comes next?

The next time these two nations will be seen on the world stage is at this summer's World Cup in North America. Morocco are in Group C with Brazil, Haiti, and Scotland, while Senegal are in Group I with 2018 winners France and Norway, and a country yet to be determined. Due to his suspension, Thiaw could sit out much of the competition.