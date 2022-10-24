FIFA World Cup 2022
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 27: Marquinhos
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 27: Marquinhos

1 hour ago

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Marquinhos

Country: Brazil
Rank: 27
Rank in 2018: N/A
Position: Center-back
Age: 28

No one has any doubts about Brazil's attack. With some combination of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior up top, they should have no problem creating chances in front of goal.

The defense is the real question X Factor for Brazil, and at the center of that — literally and figuratively — is PSG center-back Marquinhos.

"When I think about Marquinhos, this is a player that, positionally, is so smart and so good for a center-back," Holden said.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022

Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022

1 hour ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: South Korea's controversial win vs. Italy
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: South Korea's controversial win vs. Italy

1 hour ago
World Cup: 101 most memorable tournament moments
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup: 101 most memorable tournament moments

12 hours ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: The Disgrace of Gijón
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: The Disgrace of Gijón

1 day ago
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 28: Rodrigo De Paul
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 28: Rodrigo De Paul

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes