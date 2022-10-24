FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 27: Marquinhos 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Marquinhos

Country: Brazil

Rank: 27

Rank in 2018: N/A

Position: Center-back

Age: 28

No one has any doubts about Brazil's attack. With some combination of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior up top, they should have no problem creating chances in front of goal.

The defense is the real question X Factor for Brazil, and at the center of that — literally and figuratively — is PSG center-back Marquinhos.

"When I think about Marquinhos, this is a player that, positionally, is so smart and so good for a center-back," Holden said.

