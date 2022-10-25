FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 26: Alphonso Davies 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Alphonso Davies

Country: Canada

Rank: 26

Rank in 2018: N/A

Position: Left back

Age: 21

Canada are back at the World Cup for the first time in 36 years and all eyes will be on one of the greatest players the nation has ever produced: Alphonso Davies.

Bayern Munich's star left back is only 21 years old, but he's already established himself as the Canucks' go-to guy on both ends of the ball.

"He’s a guy that can get up and down the sidelined non-stop," Holden said. "He truly is one of the best left-backs in the world."

Canada can count on Davies Alphonso Davies is known for his speed, technical ability and crossing.

