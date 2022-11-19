FIFA World Cup 2022 Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 2: Lionel Messi 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Lionel Messi

Country: Argentina

Rank: 2

Rank in 2018: 1

Position: Forward

Age: 35

Holden's analysis: "We ran out of room to add to the attributes that Messi brings and what makes him so good."

Argentina's Lionel Messi: No. 2 Messi is known for his finishing, passing, technical ability and ranks No. 2 in Stu Holden's Top 50 Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

