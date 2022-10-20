FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 32: Gavi 6 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Gavi

Country: Spain

Rank: 32

Rank in 2018: N/A

Position: Midfielder

Age: 18

What's better than having last year's Golden Boy winner in your midfield? Having this year's winner to pair with him. That's a luxury that F.C. Barcelona and Spain share now that Gavi has won the award.

Now Gavi will go into his first World Cup with the expectation of being that Golden Boy and replicating the success of the famous midfield duo of Xavi and Iniesta with Pedri.

Whether he can actually do it this year is yet to be seen, but you can bet on him giving it his all.

"Endurance is what you expect from an 18-year-old but, boy, this kid can run." Holden said. "He covers so much ground on the field, links play, scores goals and creates."

Gavi is Spain's newest Golden Boy Gavi is known for his technical ability, passing and endurance.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more