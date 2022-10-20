FIFA World Cup 2022
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 32: Gavi
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 32: Gavi

6 mins ago

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Gavi

Country: Spain
Rank: 32
Rank in 2018: N/A
Position: Midfielder
Age: 18

What's better than having last year's Golden Boy winner in your midfield? Having this year's winner to pair with him. That's a luxury that F.C. Barcelona and Spain share now that Gavi has won the award.

Now Gavi will go into his first World Cup with the expectation of being that Golden Boy and replicating the success of the famous midfield duo of Xavi and Iniesta with Pedri.

Whether he can actually do it this year is yet to be seen, but you can bet on him giving it his all.

"Endurance is what you expect from an 18-year-old but, boy, this kid can run." Holden said. "He covers so much ground on the field, links play, scores goals and creates."

Gavi is Spain's newest Golden Boy

Gavi is Spain's newest Golden Boy
Gavi is known for his technical ability, passing and endurance.
Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: The fantastic France-Croatia Final
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: The fantastic France-Croatia Final

35 mins ago
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 33: Lisandro Martinez
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 33: Lisandro Martinez

1 day ago
USMNT Stock Watch: Is Tim Ream back in the mix with Aaron Long slipping?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT Stock Watch: Is Tim Ream back in the mix with Aaron Long slipping?

1 day ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Müller seals second title for Germany
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Müller seals second title for Germany

1 day ago
Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022

Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes