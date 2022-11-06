FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 16: Sadio Mané 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Sadio Mané

Country: Senegal

Rank: 16

Rank in 2018: 38

Position: Forward

Age: 30

Sadio Mané's trophy cabinet is running out of space. In the last year alone, he's won the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the African Cup of Nations and the African Footballer of the Year award. But he doesn't have the one trophy every player dreams of: the World Cup.

"If Senegal are to make a deep run and be a dangerous team at this tournament, they’re going to need their star man leading the line, scoring goals and finishing off plays," Holden said of the Bayern Munich star.

Senegal's star man Sadio Mané is known for his speed, finishing and technical ability.

