Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 33: Lisandro Martinez
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 33: Lisandro Martinez

1 hour ago

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Lisandro Martinez

Country: Argentina
Rank: 33
Rank in 2018: 15
Position: Center back
Age: 24

What Lisandro Martinez lacks in size at the center back position, he makes up for by doing everything you want from a central defender.

"This guy's positioning, his tackling and passing and calmness with the ball is so important in terms of building up with Argentina as well as Manchester United," Holden said.

Everyone knows what to expect from Argentina's attack with Messi playing maestro; the defensive end is where they can set themselves apart from every other World Cup contender.

Argentina's Lisandro Martinez is known for his positioning, passing and tackling.
