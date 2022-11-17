FIFA World Cup 2022 Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 8: Vinicius Junior 44 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Vinicius Junior

Country: Brazil

Rank: 8

Rank in 2018: N/A

Position: Forward

Age: 22

Holden's analysis: In terms of potential, sky is the limit for Vinicius. His end product up until last year had been lacking at times … now he’s added that finishing, and you’ve really seen that at the club level with Real Madrid, where he won the Champions League last year.

Brazil's Vinicius Junior: No. 8 Vinicius Junior is known for his speed, technical ability, finishing and is No. 8 on Stu Holden's Top 50 players in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more