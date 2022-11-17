FIFA World Cup 2022
Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 8: Vinicius Junior
Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 8: Vinicius Junior

44 mins ago

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Vinicius Junior

Country: Brazil
Rank: 8
Rank in 2018: N/A
Position: Forward
Age: 22

Holden's analysis: In terms of potential, sky is the limit for Vinicius. His end product up until last year had been lacking at times … now he’s added that finishing, and you’ve really seen that at the club level with Real Madrid, where he won the Champions League last year.

Vinicius Junior is known for his speed, technical ability, finishing and is No. 8 on Stu Holden's Top 50 players in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.
