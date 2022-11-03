FIFA World Cup 2022
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 17: Thibaut Courtois
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 17: Thibaut Courtois

1 hour ago

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Thibaut Courtois 

Country: Belgium
Rank: 17
Rank in 2018: 37
Position: Goalkeeper
Age: 30

Belgium's Golden Generation is made up of star attacking players like Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard, but in their goal is one of the most versatile shot-blockers in soccer, Thibaut Courtois.

Following an outstanding 2021-22 campaign with Real Madrid, which was capped off by a Man of the Match performance in the Champions League final, Courtois will have the opportunity to solidify his status as the best goalkeeper in the world at the World Cup.

"The first that stands out when you look at him is his size," Holden said of Courtois. "He has great reflexes, though, for a big guy. He can get down and make those tight saves as well."
 

