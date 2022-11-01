FIFA World Cup 2022
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 19: Lautaro Martínez
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 19: Lautaro Martínez

1 hour ago

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Lautaro Martínez

Country: Argentina
Rank: 19
Rank in 2018: N/A
Position: Striker
Age: 25

If Argentina had the ability to clone Lionel Messi and play him at every position in their attack, it's safe to assume they'd do it. Fortunately for them, they won't have to be considered one of the favorites to win the World Cup and Lautaro Martínez is one of the primary reasons.

The Inter Milan striker bagged in seven goals during World Cup qualification and added four assists to his stat line. He also scored five goals en route to a Copa América championship with Argentina. In front of goal and around the box, he's lethal.

"His movement is why Argentina can be so unpredictable at times in the attack," Holden said. "He can drop underneath and he can run into the channels as well."

Argentina's lethal striker

Argentina's lethal striker
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez is known for his movement and finishing, technical ability.
