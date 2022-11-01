FIFA World Cup 2022
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 21: Phil Foden
1 hour ago

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Phil Foden

Country: England
Rank: 21
Rank in 2018: N/A
Position: Striker
Age: 22

England have had young stars shine on the World Cup stage from Michael Owen to Harry Kane. This year has the potential to be Phil Foden's year.

"If you’ve watched him at Manchester City, you’ve seen a guy that’s grown in confidence but also added that end product to his game," Holden said. "Before it was a lot in and around the box, but not a lot of that final finish.

"This is a guy that can both create with his left foot, unlock those defenses and provide passes for players like Harry Kane up front. And he’s certainly a player that U.S. defenses will be looking at Nov. 25."

England's young star

Phil Foden is known for his passing, technical ability and movement.
