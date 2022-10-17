FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 34: Dušan Vlahović 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Dušan Vlahović

Country: Serbia

Rank: 34

Rank in 2018: N/A

Position: Striker

Age: 22

Since completing a £62.8 million move from Florentina to Juventus in January, Dušan Vlahović has struggled to find any sort of consistency with his goal-scoring. However, outside of Brazil's stacked squad, the 22-year-old is arguably the most feared player in Group G.

"This guy, in front of the box, is absolutely lethal with his finishing," Holden said of Vlahović. "He can do it with his head, he can do it with his feet, and because of that, it's his positioning to get in those dangerous spots in front of the net [that makes him so good]."

Serbia have plenty of talent around Vlahović — particularly in the midfield — but if they're going to make it to the knockout stages for the first time ever as an independent nation, Vlahović is going to have to play like Serbia's star man.

