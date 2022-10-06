FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 50 players in 2022 World Cup, No. 45: Aurélien Tchouaméni 18 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Aurélien Tchouaméni

Country: France

Rank: 45

Rank in 2018: N/A

Position: Midfielder

Age: 22

Will the team France bring to Qatar be even better than the team they brought to Russia in 2018, when they hoisted the World Cup for the second time? The answer that question starts with Tchouaméni.

Coming fresh off of an €80 million transfer from AS Monaco to Real Madrid, Tchouaméni has the chance to establish himself as a dynamic world-class midfielder by taking France to another level.

"Les Bleus had this incredible run in 2018, going all the way to the final and winning it," Holden said. "If they're going to defend their trophy, they're going to need a player like to really be a breakout star like Tchouaméni in this year's tournament."

No. 45: Aurélien Tchouaméni France's Aurélien Tchouaméni is known for his passing, endurance, technical ability and earns the 45th spot on Stu Holden's Top 50 Players in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more