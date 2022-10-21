FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 31: Bernardo Silva 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Bernardo Silva

Country: Portugal

Rank: 31

Rank in 2018: N/A

Position: Midfielder

Age: 28

Before the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Bernardo Silva was a star on the rise. His talent was undeniable, but with only a season of the Premier League under his belt — albeit a title-winning season — he wasn't considered on the same level as his Manchester City counterparts Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva.

Now in his sixth season with City, Silva is one of the best midfielders in the world.

"If you’ve watched the Premier League over the past couple of years, you know this guy and you love him," Holden said of Silva. "He’s silky smooth on the ball and a big part of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team."

Cristiano Ronaldo might be the most accomplished and talented player on Portugal's squad, but on his day, Silva — who's almost 10 years younger than Ronaldo — is just as important as the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Silva raises Portugal's ceiling Portugal's Bernardo Silva is known for his passing, positioning and technical ability.

