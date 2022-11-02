FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 18: Casemiro just in share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Casemiro

Country: Brazil

Rank: 18

Rank in 2018: N/A

Position: Midfielder

Age: 30

If Brazil lines up with one holding midfielder in Qatar, you can almost guarantee that it will be Casemiro. Casemiro, a five-time Champions League-winner with Real Madrid, has earned a reputation for being a defensive menace in the midfield and Brazil will need all of that energy to balance their wealth of attacking talent.

"He is player that’s just a general in the midfield, and if Brazil are to make a deep run once again — and go on to win their first World Cup since 2002 — then they’re going to need Casemiro at the heart of that leading everything for his country."

Brazil's steadying force Brazil's Casemiro is known for his tackling, positioning and passing.

