Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 14: Son Heung-min

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Son Heung-min

Country: South Korea

Rank: 14

Rank in 2018: 46

Position: Forward

Age: 30

Don't let Son Heung-min's sweet face fool you — the Tottenham Hotspur forward is as fierce of a competitor as they come and will punish anyone that mistakenly treats him otherwise.

"Boy, who could you not love this guy?" Holden said. "He just plays with a big smile on his face, but he will crush defenders’ dreams in an instant."

South Korea's smiling star Son Heung-Min is knows for his speed, finishing and passing.

