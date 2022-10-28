FIFA World Cup 2022
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 24: Bruno Fernando's
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 24: Bruno Fernando's

19 mins ago

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Bruno Fernandes

Country: Portugal
Rank: 24
Rank in 2018: N/A
Position: Midfielder
Age: 28

Portugal will have two of the most gifted passers in the world leading their midfield at the World Cup. Manchester City's Bernardo Silva is one of them; Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is the other.

Silva and Fernandes are the same age, but Fernandes' breakout came a bit later than Silva's, and as a result, he wasn't as a big a factor for Portugal at the 2018 World Cup. Things are different now; Fernandes is a star in the Premier League and will be expected to play like one in Qatar.

"When it comes to skill, he’s up there with the best of them,"Holden said. "His ability to pass and create, and then also finish. His ability to finish from penalty kicks is a huge reason he’s one of my players to watch."

Portugal's midfield maestro

Portugal's midfield maestro
Portugal's Bruno Fernandes is known for his technical ability, passing and finishing

[Stu Holden's Top 50 Players: The countdown so far]

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: 'El Matador' shines for Argnetina
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: 'El Matador' shines for Argnetina

46 mins ago
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 25: Alisson
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 25: Alisson

1 day ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Götze denies Messi of trophy
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Götze denies Messi of trophy

1 day ago
USMNT Stock Watch: Ricardo Pepi, Gio Reyna get hype trains back on track
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT Stock Watch: Ricardo Pepi, Gio Reyna get hype trains back on track

2 days ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Schumacher’s careless tackle
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Schumacher’s careless tackle

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes