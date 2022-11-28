FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 live updates: Cameroon takes 1-0 lead over Serbia 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with Cameroon taking on Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action from the Group G tilt on FS1.

Both Cameroon and Serbia could be eliminated by the end of Monday if they lose depending on what happens in Brazil-Switzerland. Cameroon will be without its top goalkeeper, as André Onana was reportedly removed from the team due to a dispute with manager Rigobert Song over Onana's playing style.

Here are the top plays!

Cameroon vs. Serbia

Epassy gets start at keeper

Following Onana's reported removal from the Cameroon team, Devis Epassy got the start at keeper for his country's crucial game against Serbia. FOX Sports digital soccer analyst Melissa Ortiz sounded off on the Onana situation on the "World Cup Now" pregame show.

11': SO close for Serbia!

Aleksandar Mitrović had a great chance to put Serbia ahead early and just missed as his strike went off the far post.

17': Another missed chance for Mitrović

The Serbia striker had another great opportunity after a Cameroon clearance attempt went off a teammate's head, but Mitrović missed again wide left of the goal.

29': Cameroon strikes first!

What a time for Jean-Charles Castelletto's first-ever international goal for Cameroon. His tap-in off a corner kick gave Cameroon a 1-0 lead.

