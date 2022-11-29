FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 live updates: Netherlands up 1-0 over Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 live updates: Netherlands up 1-0 over Qatar

3 mins ago

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with Group A taking center stage, as the Netherlands (1-1-0) take on Qatar (0-0-2) at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action!

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.

Here are the top plays!

Qatar vs. Netherlands

Setting the stage

The Dutch are aiming to make it five out of five wins against Asian opposition at the World Cup. On the other side, the host country's team is aiming to earn its first win of the tournament after two straight losses.

26': Gakpo Goal!

Cody Gakpo strikes first for the Netherlands, which is now in prime position to advance to the knockout round with a win or a draw. It is already Gakpo's third goal of the 2022 World Cup.

Stay tuned for updates!

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

