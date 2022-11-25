FIFA World Cup 2022 Yunus Musah has World Cup moment, outduels England star Jude Bellingham 44 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

AL KHOR, Qatar — Quite soon, England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected, according to multiple reports from various countries, to be the target of a Real Madrid transfer bid in excess of $100 million.

Before the 19-year-old phenom makes the move to La Liga from Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, however, he might want to think twice.

Because Yunus Musah plays there.

Fine, that’s a little flippant, and there is scant realistic chance Bellingham would give up the chance to play for one of the world’s best clubs after one bad night.

But a bad night, a really bad night, that’s what Friday against the United States was for him, no doubt. And Musah was the primary reason.

Social media is never the best barometer of such things, but the venting space was full of awe for Musah’s personal triumph in the head-to-head with Bellingham in the hours after the United States’ 0-0 Group B tie with England, which means the Americans must beat Iran on Tuesday to advance (2 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX Sports app).

Slowly — or maybe not so slowly — the American soccer public is beginning to realize it has a special player on its hands. Musah, born in New York, raised in England and now, at 19, playing for Valencia in La Liga, was not concerned by the biggest game of his career but instead was spurred to produce an outstanding and inspired performance.

"(Musah) is a very talented player," England midfielder Jordan Henderson said. "Of course I have seen him play. All across the pitch the USA have got some good players, there are good young players in the front three and midfield."

On paper, the USA seemed to actually match up quite well against England, despite the latter's obvious pedigree and status as one of the tournament favorites. One area that looked like a potential discrepancy was in how the Americans could possibly deal with Bellingham, with all that height and size and skill and drive.

Musah didn’t just survive. He thrived.

Bellingham made only one real contribution of genuine threat, finding space to send Bukayo Saka free early in the first half. After that, he was controlled and contained by Musah, with captain Tyler Adams sometimes stepping across but mostly doing a simultaneous watching job on Declan Rice, also expertly.

By the half-hour mark, Musah realized he could get heavily into the attack and still keep watch on Bellingham. He had a fierce shot parried by Jordan Pickford, then, right after, won the ball back with superb timing.

Linking with Christian Pulisic and Haji Wright and running relentlessly to cover when required, Musah had a frenetic evening. Pulisic won the Player of the Match award, but Musah can not have been far behind.

It was quite a shock for anyone who had seen Bellingham operate at an extraordinarily high level against Iran in Monday’s 6-2 victory for England. Here, Bellingham was rated 4.70 out of 10 by viewers on the BBC, seventh-best on the England team.

"We played really well and showed how good we are," Musah said. "Most of England’s players play in great teams at a high level. I need to reflect on the game and watch it back. We had chances but they had chances and the result was fair."

The outcome must have been deeply satisfying for Musah, who represented England at Under-15 to Under-18 level before making the switch last year. England head coach Gareth Southgate did not speak to Musah before his decision, whereas Berhalter struck up a positive relationship and touted the positives of being able to get good playing time and a large amount of international experience at a young age.

"It's just another piece of that puzzle and another really good, quality talent that you can throw into the mix," FOX Sports' Alexi Lalas said when Musah first opted for the USA last year.

Well, he’s in the mix now. Partnering Adams with aplomb and confidence. Settling into the American squad and making himself indispensable.

And, on Friday, coming up against one of the very best — and being the one who stood taller.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

