World Cup Daily: USA advances to Round of 16, will play Netherlands

The United States men's national team has advanced to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2014 after beating Iran 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday. England, Senegal and the Netherlands also secured their spots in the Round of 16, with the Netherlands and England winning Groups A and B, respectively.

Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Tuesday and what to watch for on Wednesday.

Netherlands 2, Qatar 0

The Netherlands avoided its doomsday scenario and comfortably beat Qatar 2-0 to win Group A. Rising star Cody Gakpo added to his World Cup tally by scoring the opening goal of the match; Frenkie de Jong sealed the game with the Netherlands' second. The Netherlands will play the United States in the Round of 16 (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Senegal 2, Ecuador 1

Ecuador came close to getting the draw it needed to advance, but a goal from Senegal center back Kalidou Koulibaly put — and kept — Senegal ahead. Senegal will advance to the Round of 16 as the runner-up in Group A and play England (2 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

England 3, Wales 0

It looked like it was going to be another scoreless outing for England before Marcus Rashford got things going. It didn't take long for Phil Foden to add the decisive second. England will advance to the knockout stage as the winners of Group B and play Senegal.

United States 1, Iran 0

The Americans had two options on Tuesday: win or go home. They chose "win," and advanced to the Round of 16 as the runner-up. They'll play the winners of Group A, the Netherlands, in the knockout stage.

GOAL OF THE DAY

Marcus Rashford froze Wales' defenders with his speed and dribbling. He had two on the night.

ASSIST OF THE DAY

Harry Kane is known for his goalscoring, but the big striker can also hold up the ball and play crosses into the box — just ask Phil Foden, who was the beneficiary of Kane's low-driven, curved cross on Tuesday.

MUST-SEE MOMENT

Since he was a teenager, Pulisic has had the weight of expectations on his shoulders. On Tuesday, he delivered with the goal that sent the United States to the knockout stage for the first time since 2014.

If only he got the opportunity to celebrate.

Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m. ET on *FOX

France already secured its spot in the knockout stage; all it needs is a win or a tie against Tunisia to clinch the top spot in the group. If Tunisia manages to upset France, it can qualify, but only if Denmark beats or ties with Australia. In both scenarios, Tunisia would need to win the tiebreaker with Denmark.

Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m. ET on *FS1

If Australia wins, it's in. The same goes for Denmark, unless Tunisia beats France. The advantage that Australia has is that it can still advance with a tie — Denmark cannot.

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. ET on *FS1

All Saudi Arabia needs is a win against Mexico to qualify for the Round of 16 thanks to its remarkable upset win against Argentina in its group stage opener.

Mexico can advance with a win, but only if Poland beats Argentina; a Mexico win and a draw in Poland-Argentina would send it to a tiebreaker with Argentina, who currently have a three goal advantage in goal differential over El Tri. Anything less than a win would eliminate Mexico from the tournament.

Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. ET on *FOX

Argentina needs a win to automatically advance to the Round of 16. It can also advance with a tie unless Saudi Arabia beats Mexico. A loss would eliminate Argentina.

Poland doesn't need a win to advance. It can advance with a loss if Mexico and Saudi Arabia tie. If Poland loses and one of Mexico or Saudi Arabia win, Poland would enter a tiebreaker with the winner based on goal differential. Poland can avoid all of this and win Group C if it beats Argentina.

*Subject to change

Check back in after every matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup!

