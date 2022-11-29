FIFA World Cup 2022 Wales vs. England live updates: Scoreless at half despite English dominance 6 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with all eyes on Group B, as Wales (0-1-1) takes on England (1-1-0) at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action on FS1!

Earlier, the Netherlands defeated Qatar to win Group A while Senegal won the other spot with its win over Ecuador.

Wales vs. England

Setting the stage

England is in control of its own destiny entering its final match of Group B. It can advance with a win or tie and can only be eliminated if it loses to Wales by four or more goals.

Wales, meanwhile, needs a lot to happen to advance. It must win and needs the USA-Iran match to result in a tie. If either side wins, Wales would have to win by at least four goals to advance.

Does Wales have a shot at the upset?

The "World Cup Now" team debated whether Wales has what it takes to pull off the major upset of England to move to the knockout stage.

10' - Keeping England off the board

Welsh goalkeeper Danny Ward made a tough save on a 1-on-1 opportunity for Marcus Rashford in the opening minutes of the match.

45' + 5' - Wales gets a chance but fails to capitalize

Joe Allen looked like he had a strong opportunity during a set piece, but his shot sailed wide and left to keep the match scoreless.

Halftime: England struggling to breakthrough

England has dominated its match so far, holding possession for 74 percent of the first half and has nine total shots to Wales' two. However, it only has two shots on goal and has yet to score, carrying a worrying trend from its match on Friday against the USA.

Still, England is in a good position as it can only be eliminated if Wales scores four more goals in the second half.

