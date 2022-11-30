FIFA World Cup 2022 USA's Tim Weah talks World Cup goal, beating Iran: 'Moment of my life' 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One of Tim Weah's first embraces after the United States men's national team advanced past the group stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday was with the president and first lady.

The president and first lady of Liberia, that is — George and Clar Weah, Tim's parents.

George Weah had a legendary soccer career of his own, but his son now has something he never had — a goal in the World Cup. George was never able to take the Liberian national team to the tournament despite a long and storied career there.

USA's Tim Weah scores goal vs. Wales

That added to the emotions of Tim scoring in the 36th minute of the USMNT's 1-1 draw versus Wales in their 2022 World Cup group stage opener, with George and Clar in attendance.

But Tim Weah revealed in a discussion Wednesday with FOX Soccer analysts Alexi Lalas, Maurice Edu and Clint Dempsey — all former USMNT stars themselves — that the moment he experienced with his parents Tuesday after the United States officially punched its ticket to the knockout stage topped any that had come before.

"This is the moment of my life so far," Weah said while watching video of the embrace. "You dream of this as a kid, playing in front of your parents and making them proud. My dad texted me, ‘Son, thank you for making us proud.’ My mom told me she loved me and that she's so proud of me."

However, the goal Weah scored back on Nov. 21 off an assist from Christian Pulisic does not rank far behind.

"It's a blessing," Weah said. "It's something I can't really explain. After watching the USMNT over the years, watching guys like Clint score bangers in the World Cup, it was always a dream of mine to do the same. And to do that in front of our whole country, my family, and everyone else's family that was out there was definitely an amazing feeling."

Soon after the 22-year-old New York native caught up with his parents Tuesday, Weah shared another emotional embrace — with Pulisic, who suffered a pelvic contusion while scoring the deciding goal near the end of the first half versus Iran.

Pulisic was briefly hospitalized as a precaution but had returned to the team hotel ahead of his teammates following the victory. As soon as Weah saw Pulisic, he ran over and embraced his fellow World Cup goalscorer.

"I was texting Christian in the locker room after the game," Weah said "I was like, ‘Bro, are you good? Make sure you’re fine. We need you.'"

Pulisic has insisted publicly that he will be available for the USMNT's Round of 16 match with Group A winner Netherlands on Saturday (9 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), and Weah confirmed that Pulisic is "doing well." Weah also said that the joyous atmosphere around the team did not diminish once the cameras stopped rolling.

"Everyone was going crazy," Weah said. "It was an amazing experience. After the win, you just want to celebrate and get all those jitters out. It was definitely a vibe."

Weah called this young USMNT team a "special group" that has its own unique ways of bonding that differ from the era of Edu and Dempsey, when the team would stay loose by playing video games and pool. Weah is the "music guy" on the current United States squad, known to switch up the team's playlist by adding artists such as 112 and Luther Vandross — and even produce his own beats sometimes, as well.

"We do a lot of things," Weah said. "We watch movies, we vibe out. But I think most importantly, we all do yoga together, we meditate together, just bringing those vibes and that energy. It's been good and keeps us levelheaded and ready for this challenge."

'It's us against the world' Tim Weah discusses the USMNT's mindset about advancing to the Round of 16, teammate Christian Pulisic, and beating Iran.

That challenge comes in the form of the United States' match with the Netherlands.

A win in that game would give Weah and his teammates something that even USMNT legends like Lalas, Edu and Dempsey never experienced — a trip to the World Cup quarterfinal round, where the U.S. has not been since 2002.

"It's gonna be a huge game for us," Weah said. "As a young group, getting this experience of qualifying to the round of 16 is going to be big. Playing a team like Netherlands with a lot of talent is going to be a challenge, but we're up for it. We have a lot of talent ourselves. We're ready to take it to the next level and perform at the highest stage."

The three former players were also floored — and perhaps a little jealous — when Weah dished on the USMNT's accommodations at the team's hotel in Doha, Qatar. Weah said the USMNT has access to a state-of-the-art lounge, a movie theater, a private bar and restaurant, an exclusive-access beach and even a barber shop.

"Can we get in there? Can you hook us up?" Lalas said, jokingly.

Weah was not about to deny his USMNT predecessors.

"You guys have the invite," he said, then turned to Edu and smiled.

"Come get your shape-up."

