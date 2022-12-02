Ghana vs. Uruguay live updates: Uruguay dominating early
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, Ghana (1-0-1) is battling Uruguay (0-1-1) at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar — and we've got you covered from start to finish with all the action on FS1.
Meanwhile, on FOX, South Korea (0-1-1) is taking on undefeated Portugal (2-0-0) in the other Group H match.
Here are the top plays!
Scenarios
- Ghana would qualify for the knockout stage with a win against Uruguay. It would also qualify with a tie, unless South Korea beats Portugal and wins a second-place tiebreaker. South Korea would need to beat Portugal by two or more goals for this to happen. Ghana cannot qualify with a loss.
- Uruguay qualifies with a win against Ghana, and takes the runner-up spot if South Korea loses or draws. If both Uruguay and South Korea win, then both teams would be tied with four points behind Portugal. At that point, tiebreakers would be implemented.
17': Penalty on Uruguay goalkeeper
Initially, it appeared that Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet made a pivotal save and then hindered a shot off the deflection. A VAR check ruled that Rochet made contact with midfielder Mohammed Kudus, though, giving Ghana a penalty kick.
21': Missed opportunity
Andre Morgan Rami Ayew failed to connect on the penalty kick for Ghana, as Rochet denied the forward's shot attempt.
26': GOAL!
After a potential disaster on the other end, Uruguay struck first, as midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta knocked in a header, giving it a 1-0 lead.
The entrance
Stay tuned for updates!
