World Cup Now: What plagued Uruguay in Group H?

Uruguay shut out Ghana 2-0 on Friday, but both teams failed to advance to the knockout round, as South Korea edged out Uruguay on a points tiebreaker with its 2-1 victory over Portugal.

On the latest "World Cup Now," former USMNT players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan broke down Uruguay coming up short in Group H.

Ghana vs. Uruguay Highlights

Kljestan: Uruguay unable to come up with better goal-scoring opportunities

I think that was just pure chaos in the last 10 minutes of that Uruguay game with how wide open it was. I'm actually shocked that Uruguay could not come up with a better goal-scoring opportunity than what they had. It just needed a little bit of savviness, a little bit of calmness. And, honestly, you could create 2 vs. 1s, you just got to have players running off the ball, and you're setting up easy chances. They're gonna regret that one. That was difficult to watch.

Conrad: Uruguay had its opportunities

Uruguay had it in their hands. They just didn't play well until the last game, and even then, they stumbled. They could've maybe got that third one [goal] if they just had been a little bit more patient, a little bit more efficient in their movements. To blame any other things that are going on, they had it in their hands, and they didn't take the opportunity to play more attacking football as it were.

