World Cup Now: What plagued Uruguay in Group H?
Uruguay shut out Ghana 2-0 on Friday, but both teams failed to advance to the knockout round, as South Korea edged out Uruguay on a points tiebreaker with its 2-1 victory over Portugal.
On the latest "World Cup Now," former USMNT players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan broke down Uruguay coming up short in Group H.
Kljestan: Uruguay unable to come up with better goal-scoring opportunities
I think that was just pure chaos in the last 10 minutes of that Uruguay game with how wide open it was. I'm actually shocked that Uruguay could not come up with a better goal-scoring opportunity than what they had. It just needed a little bit of savviness, a little bit of calmness. And, honestly, you could create 2 vs. 1s, you just got to have players running off the ball, and you're setting up easy chances. They're gonna regret that one. That was difficult to watch.
Conrad: Uruguay had its opportunities
Uruguay had it in their hands. They just didn't play well until the last game, and even then, they stumbled. They could've maybe got that third one [goal] if they just had been a little bit more patient, a little bit more efficient in their movements. To blame any other things that are going on, they had it in their hands, and they didn't take the opportunity to play more attacking football as it were.
Read more from the World Cup:
- World Cup 2022 highlights: South Korea tops Portugal, both advance
- World Cup 2022 highlights: Uruguay eliminated despite 2-0 win over Ghana
- World Cup Group Scenarios: What does each team need to advance?
- USMNT team fans should believe — because this team certainly does
- Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic injury analysis: How USMNT stars are recovering
- Christian Pulisic once again shouldering the load for young U.S. team
- Free Gio Reyna? Why the U.S. is ‘looking for the right moment’ at World Cup
- Netherlands, fighting flu outbreak ahead of U.S. match, makes surprise pivot
- ‘More to come’: U.S. projecting confidence heading into Netherlands match
- Scouting USMNT's next World Cup foe: Are Dutch vulnerable?
- Why USMNT captain Tyler Adams is the ideal leader for Gregg Berhalter's team
- World Cup Power Rankings: USA cracks top 10, Brazil is No. 1
- USMNT finding its identity as contender at just right time
- World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win in Qatar
- Stu Holden's top 50 players at the World Cup
Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.