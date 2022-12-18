Argentina's World Cup title celebrated in Qatar, Buenos Aires, around world

FIFA World Cup 2022
The party started as soon as Gonzalo Montiel's penalty strike sailed past Hugo Lloris and found the back of the net. It kept going for hours.

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, his teammates, manager Lionel Scaloni and Argentina fans both at Lusail Stadium, back home in Buenos Aires and across the world screamed, cheered, hugged and cried. Albiceleste secured its third World Cup title — and first for the 35-year-old Messi — providing breathtaking scenes of celebration around the globe.

Messi's prayer to Diego Maradona

The immediate aftermath

Scaloni sobs

Scaloni, a former Argentina player himself, was hardly the only one in the building crying tears of joy.

Sergio Agüero joins the party

Agüero, the legendary Argentinian soccer player and close friend of Messi who was forced to retire due to a heart condition, was right in the middle of the celebration on the field.

When Messi was later paraded around Lusail Stadium, he was on Agüero's shoulders.

Jumping for joy!

The Party is ON in Buenos Aires…

…in midair…

…and around the world!

The street-level view in Argentina

Party into the night!

Back in Qatar, Messi takes it all in

Bad Bunny goes crazy!

The party goes to the tunnel…

…the locker room…

…and the bus!

