FIFA World Cup 2022 Lionel Messi says he's not done yet with Argentina national team 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

DOHA, Qatar — Lionel Messi is not ready to walk away from Argentina yet, despite finally winning his first World Cup title.

The soccer great secured the one major trophy that had eluded him in his storied career as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final at Lusail Stadium on Sunday. The match finished 3-3 through extra time, with Messi scoring twice and converting his penalty in the shootout.

At 35, this is likely his last appearance in soccer's biggest tournament, but he confirmed after the match that he intends to play on for the national team.

Lionel Messi's career triumph! Lionel Messi was carried around the stadium in an iconic moment after Argentina defeated France to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"Obviously, I wanted to complete my career with this. (I) can't ask for more," Messi said. "Finishing my career this way is impressive. After this, what else? I have a Copa América, a World Cup. Almost at the very end.

"I love soccer, what I do. I enjoy being part of the national team, the group. I want to enjoy a couple of more matches being a world champion."

Messi has won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world on seven occasions. He has also won the Champions League four times with former club Barcelona, but the World Cup is the biggest prize in the sport.

"If he wants to keep playing, he can be with us. He is more than entitled to decide if he wants to stay with us," Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. "It's a huge pleasure to coach him, everything that he transmits to his team is unparalleled. It's something I've never seen before."

Lionel Messi: Every touch in final See every time Argentina's Lionel Messi touched the ball in Argentina's 2022 World Cup final victory over France.

Messi put Argentina ahead from the penalty spot and played a part in Angel Di Maria's goal that made it 2-0 after 36 minutes.

Kylian Mbappé scored two goals in a 97-second span to take the game to extra time. Messi put Argentina back in front in the 108th minute, but Mbappe's penalty in the 118th saw the Paris Saint-Germain star complete the first hat trick in a World Cup final in 56 years.

Lionel Messi hoists trophy Lionel Messi hoists trophy after Argentina won the World Cup by defeating France on penalty kicks.

"It's just crazy that it became a reality this way. I craved for this so much. I knew God would bring this gift to me. I had the feeling that this (World Cup) was the one," Messi said. "It took so long, but here it is. We suffered a lot, but we managed to do it."

Reporting by the Associated Press.

Read more from the World Cup :

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Listen:

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more