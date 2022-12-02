FIFA World Cup 2022 Cameroon vs. Brazil live updates: World Cup Group G match 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday with Cameroon (0-1-1) taking on undefeated Brazil (2-0-0) at Qatar's Lusail Stadium — and we've got you covered with all the action from the Group G tilt on FOX.

Meanwhile, on FS1, Serbia (0-1-1) is battling Switzerland (1-0-1) in the other Group G match.

Here are the top plays!

Cameroon vs. Brazil

6': Early yellow card

A yellow card was given to Cameroon defender Nouhou Tolo after a messy collision with Brazil forward Antony Santos.

14': Big save

Brazil looked poised to score the first goal of the game before Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy rerouted forward Gabriel Martinelli's close-up header.

Setting the stage

Brazil has already qualified for the knockout stages and will be guaranteed to top the group with a win or tie against Cameroon, or if Switzerland does not beat Serbia. If Brazil loses and Switzerland wins, the group winner will be decided by goal difference and subsequent tiebreakers if necessary.

Cameroon will be eliminated if Switzerland beats Serbia. It can qualify with a win against Brazil if Switzerland/Serbia is a tie or if Serbia wins, but only if it wins a tiebreaker.

Well wishes

