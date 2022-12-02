Cameroon vs. Brazil live updates: World Cup Group G match
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday with Cameroon (0-1-1) taking on undefeated Brazil (2-0-0) at Qatar's Lusail Stadium — and we've got you covered with all the action from the Group G tilt on FOX.
Meanwhile, on FS1, Serbia (0-1-1) is battling Switzerland (1-0-1) in the other Group G match.
Here are the top plays!
6': Early yellow card
A yellow card was given to Cameroon defender Nouhou Tolo after a messy collision with Brazil forward Antony Santos.
14': Big save
Brazil looked poised to score the first goal of the game before Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy rerouted forward Gabriel Martinelli's close-up header.
Setting the stage
Brazil has already qualified for the knockout stages and will be guaranteed to top the group with a win or tie against Cameroon, or if Switzerland does not beat Serbia. If Brazil loses and Switzerland wins, the group winner will be decided by goal difference and subsequent tiebreakers if necessary.
Cameroon will be eliminated if Switzerland beats Serbia. It can qualify with a win against Brazil if Switzerland/Serbia is a tie or if Serbia wins, but only if it wins a tiebreaker.
Well wishes
Stay tuned for updates!
Read more from the World Cup:
- World Cup 2022 highlights: South Korea tops Portugal, both advance
- World Cup 2022 highlights: Uruguay eliminated despite 2-0 win over Ghana
- World Cup Group Scenarios: What does each team need to advance?
- USMNT team fans should believe — because this team certainly does
- Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic injury analysis: How USMNT stars are recovering
- Christian Pulisic once again shouldering the load for young U.S. team
- Free Gio Reyna? Why the U.S. is ‘looking for the right moment’ at World Cup
- Netherlands, fighting flu outbreak ahead of U.S. match, makes surprise pivot
- ‘More to come’: U.S. projecting confidence heading into Netherlands match
- Scouting USMNT's next World Cup foe: Are Dutch vulnerable?
- Why USMNT captain Tyler Adams is the ideal leader for Gregg Berhalter's team
- World Cup Power Rankings: USA cracks top 10, Brazil is No. 1
- USMNT finding its identity as contender at just right time
- World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win in Qatar
- Stu Holden's top 50 players at the World Cup
Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.