World Cup Now: How far can South Korea go in tournament?

1 hour ago

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday, and things started off with a bang in Group H, as South Korea (1-1-1) handed Portugal (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament, 2-1, to clinch a spot in the knockout stage for the first time since 2010.

Portugal struck first, but South Korea answered when Kim Young-Gwon scored in the 27' to tie the game. Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed out early in the second half, and South Korea capitalized when it mattered most. Hwang Hee-Chan's stoppage-time goal sealed the win for South Korea.

On the latest "World Cup Now," former USMNT players Jimmy Conrad, DaMarcus Beasley and Sacha Kljestan broke down South Korea's win, what this team needs to keep the momentum rolling and all the chaos that happened in Group H.

Conrad: Does South Korea have what it takes to get by Brazil?

If South Korea ends up facing Brazil in the Round of 16, I think they'll give them a game, but I don't know if South Korea has what it takes to potentially punch through. There are two different tournaments at hand — the one that survives the group stage and the one that addresses the Round of 16 to get into the knockout rounds. Brazil hasn't given up any goals — they barely give up any shots. Up until this point, South Korea has had trouble scoring goals, but they have four in their last two games.

Beasley: All about Son Heung-min

For South Korea to do anything against Brazil, Son Heung-min needs to step up. I cut him some slack because he did have a horrific injury to his face, and that's why he's wearing the face mask, but he is South Korea and needs to step up and play better. He's been out of the game for a while. This has been his first three games in two months, so I understand that part of it.

Kljestan: Heung-min head and shoulders above others

Heung-min is far and away South Korea's best player. He didn't do anything for 269 minutes. It was like a shell of himself. We didn't even recognize him. His explosiveness was gone — and we're cutting him some slack because of the facial injury — but in order for South Korea to make any noise potentially against Brazil, it's going to need its best player to step up. He's the one player on that team that is a world-class player. He's head and shoulders above other South Korea players.

