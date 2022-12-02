FIFA World Cup 2022
Expert picks for USMNT XI: Who will start at striker if Josh Sargent is out?
1 hour ago

United States men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter made two changes to his first XI in the U.S.'s win-or-go-home game against Iran on Tuesday. 

How many changes will he make against the Netherlands in the first round of the knockout stage Saturday (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App)? 

FOX Sports soccer writers Laken Litman, Doug McIntyre and Martin Rogers make their predictions.

McIntyre: 4-4-2

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner

Defenders: Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, Sergiño Dest

Midfielders: Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah

Forwards: Haji Wright, Tim Weah

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter goes with the same starting XI — and formation — as he did against England in the group stage. 

The 4-4-2 provides extra defensive cover in midfield against an elite European foe. Haji Wright comes in for the injured Josh Sargent up top.

Litman: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner

Defenders: Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, Sergiño Dest

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie

Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Haji Wright, Tim Weah

With Josh Sargent potentially unavailable for this match with right ankle soreness, I think Gregg Berhalter will start Haji Wright at striker like he did against England. 

What I'm more curious about will be who comes on for Wright later on. Will we finally see Jesus Ferreira? Or even Gio Reyna?

Rogers: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner

Defenders: Antonee Robinson, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Walker Zimmerman, Sergiño Dest

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie

Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Haji Wright, Tim Weah

I think the team picks itself, with Sargent an injury doubt it is another chance for Haji Wright. The contentious one is at center-back, where I think Berhalter will remember the trouble caused by big Welshman Kieffer Moore, and opt for Cameron Carter-Vickers to better handle Cody Gakpo.

