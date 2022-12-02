Expert picks for USMNT XI: Who will start at striker if Josh Sargent is out?
United States men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter made two changes to his first XI in the U.S.'s win-or-go-home game against Iran on Tuesday.
How many changes will he make against the Netherlands in the first round of the knockout stage Saturday (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App)?
FOX Sports soccer writers Laken Litman, Doug McIntyre and Martin Rogers make their predictions.
McIntyre: 4-4-2
Goalkeeper: Matt Turner
Defenders: Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, Sergiño Dest
Midfielders: Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah
Forwards: Haji Wright, Tim Weah
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter goes with the same starting XI — and formation — as he did against England in the group stage.
The 4-4-2 provides extra defensive cover in midfield against an elite European foe. Haji Wright comes in for the injured Josh Sargent up top.
Litman: 4-3-3
Goalkeeper: Matt Turner
Defenders: Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, Sergiño Dest
Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie
Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Haji Wright, Tim Weah
With Josh Sargent potentially unavailable for this match with right ankle soreness, I think Gregg Berhalter will start Haji Wright at striker like he did against England.
What I'm more curious about will be who comes on for Wright later on. Will we finally see Jesus Ferreira? Or even Gio Reyna?
Rogers: 4-3-3
Goalkeeper: Matt Turner
Defenders: Antonee Robinson, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Walker Zimmerman, Sergiño Dest
Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie
Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Haji Wright, Tim Weah
I think the team picks itself, with Sargent an injury doubt it is another chance for Haji Wright. The contentious one is at center-back, where I think Berhalter will remember the trouble caused by big Welshman Kieffer Moore, and opt for Cameron Carter-Vickers to better handle Cody Gakpo.
Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.
Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.
Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. You can subscribe to the daily newsletter here.