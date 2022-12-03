FIFA World Cup 2022 Netherlands vs. USA live updates: The Round of 16 is underway 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Saturday on FOX with the Netherlands (2-1-0) taking on the United States (1-2-0) at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar in the tournament's first match of the round of 16.

Later, Argentina will face Australia in Saturday's second knockout stage game (11 a.m. ET, FOX).

The winners will advance to the quarterfinals, which begin Dec. 9.

Here are the top plays!

Netherlands vs. United States

We are underway!

What a chance early for the USMNT!

Christian Pulisic almost gave the USMNT an early lead!

Setting the stage

The United States made it to the knockout stage with two draws — including a scoreless draw vs. England — and a 1-0 win over Iran. Unless the U.S. wants to subject itself to a nervy penalty shootout, its end product will have to be much better, and that's much easier said than done with Virgil van Dijk at center of the Netherlands' back line.

Pulisic will start

After sustaining a groin injury in the United States' group stage finale on Tuesday, star winger Christian Pulisic will start. It will be interesting to see if he finishes the game, though, especially if it goes to extra time. Striker Jesús Ferreira , who was an unused substitute in the group stage, will also start in place of the injured Josh Sargent.

How did we get here?

The "World Cup Now" crew recaps the United States' road to the knockout stage.

"We are not intimidated by anyone"

Jenny Taft shares the message Christian Pulisic and the USMNT has for the world entering today's match.

"It was pure joy. It was mission accomplished"

Antonee Robinson shares what the USMNT felt the moment the whistle blew against Iran.

Last time the United States faced the Netherlands in a World Cup…

The last time United States soccer faced off against the Netherlands in the World Cup the USWNT won the World Cup.

Last time they were here

The World Cup Now crew takes a look at the last time the USMNT was in the round of 16.

"We want to inspire an entire nation"

Tom Rinaldi talks to the USMNT about what this opportunity means to the team and for the country.

The USMNT fans are ready for the match!

Who is moving on?

The World Cup Now crew shares their predictions on who is moving on to the quarterfinals.

Almost game time!

