World Cup Daily: USA's journey ends, while Messi's magic continues

The United States men's national team was eliminated from the World Cup on Saturday with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium. How will the Dutch fare against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the quarterfinals?

Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Saturday and what to watch for on Sunday.

Netherlands 3, United States 1

The Netherlands had a game plan that the United States played right into. And in spite of that, the U.S. was a few better touches away from making it a real contest. There's a lot to be excited about with this young American squad, and they have four years to retool for the 2026 World Cup, which they'll co-host with Canada and Mexico.

The Netherlands will continue its tournament with a quarterfinal matchup with Argentina on Friday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Netherlands vs. United States Highlights

Argentina 2, Australia 1

Australia's Cinderella Story came to an end on Saturday, but it gave Argentina a fight until the final whistle was blown. In fact, had it not been for a timely tackle from Lisandro Martinez and an incredible save from Emiliano Martinez, it would have gone to extra time. Australia can leave the tournament with its head held high.

Argentina vs. Australia Highlights

SAVE OF THE DAY

Everyone on Argentina's squad owes Emiliano Martinez dinner for letting them go home an hour earlier than they would have had he not saved this shot from Australia's Garang Kuol .

GOAL OF THE DAY

It took Lionel Messi 16 years to score his first goal in the World Cup's knockout stage, but he finally got it, and it was a beauty.

Lionel Messi puts on a master class against Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

For his sake, let's hope he doesn't have to wait another 16 years to score his next.

France vs. Poland , 10 a.m. ET on FS1

In a battle between two of the most dominant strikers in the world, France's Kylian Mbappé will have the advantage because of the quality of his surrounding talent. It would take something special from Robert Lewandowski — or something catastrophic from France — for Poland to advance.

Senegal vs. England , 2 p.m. ET on FS1

England has looked strong to start the tournament, but its fans are always ready for heartbreak. It will be looking to rewrite the narrative with an encouraging outing against Senegal.

