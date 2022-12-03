FIFA World Cup 2022 U.S. has no answer for Dutch leading man Denzel Dumfries 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The United States needed an action hero as it was bounced out of the World Cup. The Netherlands had one — and he even had the right name.

Denzel Dumfries produced a performance fully deserving of the player-of-the-match award in his team's 3-1 victory over the Americans, setting up the first two goals and killing off the game with the third after 81 minutes.

Denzel Dumfries seals the win Denzel Dumfries' goal in the 81st minute put the victory away for the Dutch.

Should it be any surprise that he proved to be the leading man, fit for a big occasion? Not really, not when he was named after none other than no-nonsense movie icon Denzel Washington, star of films such as "Remember The Titans," "Training Day" and "Courage Under Fire."

"I don't have connection with the United States, but, yes, I was named after Denzel Washington," Dumfries said. "My parents gave me that name. I am incredibly proud of it, because Denzel Washington is a really strong personality who voices his views on certain issues, and I am incredibly proud to be named after someone like that."

Forgive the puns here, but Dumfries followed a near-perfect script, right from the outset. The 26-year-old had a dual role for the Dutch, controlling Christian Pulisic's attacking surges down the left flank and also in getting involved in the Netherlands attack at key countering moments.

He received a ball from Cody Gakpo before providing a perfect low cross to Memphis Depay for the Dutch opener after 10 minutes.

Just before halftime, another crisp pass to a nearly identical position found Daley Blind unmarked for the second. And just when it looked like a revival might be possible when the USA pulled a goal back, he sealed the deal with a left-foot strike to make it 3-1.

Denzel Dumfries sets up score Memphis Depay opens the scoring off a perfect cross from Denzel Dumfries.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal was delighted with the Inter Milan right back, who has established himself as a key member of the Dutch team, which now faces the winner of Argentina's round of 16 clash with Australia in the quarters.

Dumfries became only the third player in the Netherlands' World Cup history to either score or assist on three goals in the same game.

"Denzel knows full well how proud I am of him," said Van Gaal, who was in particularly jovial spirits. "Yesterday, or the day before, I gave him a big fat kiss on the cheek. In fact, I am going to give him another one now because he played so well, and he deserves it."

Daley Blind's goal The Netherlands' Daley Blind scores in the final minute of the first half for a 2-0 edge.

USA left back Antonee Robinson admitted Dumfries' rapid runs forward created significant difficulty, opening up another option for the advancing Dutch midfield to aim at.

"He is tricky," Robinson said. "The first two (goals), normally we would have someone on that back space. They were very similar goals, he just found someone there, they have got quality options.

"Then, (for the third goal), he gets in behind me. I was too focused on Gakpo being in the box, and he gets in there. He's done very well. He was very effective for their team tonight."

Like many other Dutch players, Dumfries was both struck with the flu bug in the lead-up to the game, and has also come in for some harsh words from his national media.

"If I'm honest we've had some criticism recently," he said, adding that teammate Blind had also come under fire. "I think it's a good boost for us that we were important tonight for the group."

Pleasing the critics. Delivering a five-star performance. Shining in the spotlight. Grabbing the plaudits.

Sounds like a star. One with the same name.

Read more from the World Cup :

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Listen:

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more