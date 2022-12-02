World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Argentina-Australia
Two-time World Cup champion Argentina takes on Australia in a Round of 16 match Saturday.
The Albiceleste finished first in Group C with six points after beating Poland and Mexico and losing to Saudi Arabia. Argentina is in the knockout stage for the 11th time in the past 12 World Cups.
Four-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has scored twice for Argentina in Qatar.
The Socceroos finished second in Group D with six points, defeating Denmark and Tunisia and losing to France. Australia is in the knockout stage for the first time since the "golden generation" squad did so in 2006.
Mathew Leckie has a goal and assist for Australia in Qatar.
Here's how to bet the Argentina-Australia match, from the moneyline, draw and Over/Under total odds.
Argentina vs Australia (2 p.m. ET Saturday, December 3, FOX and FOX Sports App)
Argentina: -556 (bet $10 to win $11.80 total)
Australia: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Draw: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)
Over/Under Total Goals – 2.5
Over: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)
Under: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Week 13 NFL preview: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
- Bradley Chubb's trade to Miami shook him. Now he feels an injection of new life
- College Football Playoff expansion brings more games, more access, more fun
- Kodai Senga is unlike any other free-agent pitcher. Here's why
- NBA stock watch: Anteteokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped
- Christian Pulisic cleared to play Saturday vs. Netherlands
- Why USMNT captain Tyler Adams is the ideal leader for coach Gregg Berhalter
- Christian Pulisic injury update: ‘Doing everything in my power’ to play vs Netherlands
- World Cup Power Rankings: USA cracks top 10, Brazil overtakes France at No. 1
- World Cup 2022 Odds: How to bet USA vs Netherlands
Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!