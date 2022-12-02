FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Argentina-Australia
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Argentina-Australia

24 mins ago

Two-time World Cup champion Argentina takes on Australia in a Round of 16 match Saturday.

The Albiceleste finished first in Group C with six points after beating Poland and Mexico and losing to Saudi Arabia. Argentina is in the knockout stage for the 11th time in the past 12 World Cups.

Four-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has scored twice for Argentina in Qatar.

The Socceroos finished second in Group D with six points, defeating Denmark and Tunisia and losing to France. Australia is in the knockout stage for the first time since the "golden generation" squad did so in 2006.

Mathew Leckie has a goal and assist for Australia in Qatar.

Here's how to bet the Argentina-Australia match, from the moneyline, draw and Over/Under total odds.

Argentina vs Australia (2 p.m. ET Saturday, December 3, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Argentina: -556 (bet $10 to win $11.80 total)
Australia: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total) 
Draw: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total) 

Over/Under Total Goals – 2.5
Over: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total) 
Under: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total) 

