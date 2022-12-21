FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2026 odds: France opens as betting favorite, lines for USMNT 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Sunday's 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France was truly one of the best matches of all time, which left viewers on the edge of their seats.

Ultimately, Argentina won the World Cup in an epic final that lived up to the hype. After five attempts, Lionel Messi won his first World Cup, while Kylian Mbappé tried his best to lead France to back-to-back titles.

Now that the dust has settled and La Albiceleste have arrived back home to glorious fanfare, it is time for an early look forward to 2026, when the World Cup festivities will take place in North America.

Let's dive into some early odds for what will be the biggest sporting event in North American history in 2026!

Lionel Messi is carried through the stadium after Argentina wins the 2022 FIFA World Cup Lionel Messi was carried around the stadium in an iconic moment after Argentina defeated France to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Will Messi return for a record sixth WC in 2026, and will Argentina still be formidable? Can Neymar and Brazil rebound from a disappointing tournament that saw them knocked out in the Round of 16?

Would a healthy France squad race right back to the finals next time around? Can the USMNT finally break on through to the other side with a win in the knockout stage?

Argentina vs. France: MINI-MOVIE of 2022 FIFA World Cup final Relive some of the best moments from one of the greatest matches in World Cup history. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé star in this dramatic recap of a match that will be talked about for years to come.

Thankfully, we can dive right back into the World Cup from a betting perspective, as FOX Bet's sister site Betfair has us covered with hypothetical odds for the 2026 World Cup.

Here are the odds for favorites heading into the next Cup (odds via Betfair):

France +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Brazil +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

England +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Spain +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Germany +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Argentina +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Portugal +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Netherlands +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

USA +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Argentina comes in as the fifth favorite to win the World Cup at +900, and for good reason. La Albiceleste will return young talent such as Julián Álvarez and Enzo Fernández. Yes, Lionel Messi will be 39 years old next tournament, but coach Lionel Scaloni is just getting started at 44. The big question remains whether or not Leo will be back in 2026. Messi did not rule it out when asked if he was done with the national team after winning. With or without the great Messi, Argentina will still be a force to be reckoned with.

Brazil is another strong favorite to take home the Cup, as they open at +550 to win it all. After being derailed by injuries in 2014, 2018, and now 2022, Neymar will be focused on his own Messi-like mid-30s redemption story. Or will he? Neymar himself said his national team future is cloudy. Either way, The Seleção will have studs, but they need their younger talent to step up to get back on the podium. As long as soccer is being played, Brazil will find its way on a contender list.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Best celebrations of the tournament Relive all your favorite celebrations from the group stage to the final game from the 2022 FIFA World Cup including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and more!

France opened as the betting favorite to win the World Cup in 2026 at +500. Les Bleus was one of the youngest teams at this year's tournament and boast the best young star in the game in Mbappé. When you factor in that they had numerous key players out for injury this time around, it's no surprise why they are given such great odds when fully healthy. France will take some time to recuperate from this loss but expect them to be right back in the mix in 2026, especially if they have a healthy Mbappé, who should be the favorite to win both the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball in 2026.

The USMNT (+1800) has long odds but a lot of things in its favor. Wales and England were played to draws this year, and it will have home-field advantage for the first time since 1994. With record-breaking viewership of the 2022 World Cup, 2026 can be a breakout year for this determined USA side. Undoubtedly, this team needs a striker, but many countries can make that claim. The United States is young, gaining experience, and will have higher expectations than they did in this tournament. Can The Stars and Stripes make a strong showing on home soil? Thankfully, the potential is there for a deep run.

Didier Deschamps to USMNT? Lalas, Mosse, and Holden talk desired managers for the United States Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden, and David Mosse debate who they'd want to lead USMNT into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

