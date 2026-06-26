2026 World Cup Group J Scenarios, Standings: What Austria, Algeria Need To Advance

Argentina has already won Group J and will face Cape Verde in Miami on July 3. But the race for second place, and what could be a more favorable road through the knockouts, is still very much alive. Austria and Algeria are level on points heading into tonight's kickoffs. Jordan vs. Argentina is on FOX and Algeria vs. Austria is on FS1.

Here is what every team in Group J needs heading into the final matchday. For a full breakdown of every group at the 2026 World Cup, see the complete group scenarios guide at FOX Sports .

Current Group J Standings

Group J Scenarios

Argentina has won the group and will face Cape Verde in Miami on July 3.

Austria will advance with a win or draw

Algeria will advance with a win; ; in a draw, Algeria could still advance based on third-place tiebreakers.

Jordan cannot advance to the knockout stage.

Argentina

Argentina has already secured first place in Group J and will play in the Round of 32. Tonight's match against Jordan is a chance for the defending champions to fine-tune their lineup before the knockout stage begins. Expect Lionel Scaloni to rest key players.

MESSI MAKES HISTORY 🚨 Instant Reaction to Argentina's 2-0 win vs Austria ⚽️ Sacha Kljestan, Brad Guzan and Melissa Ortiz react to Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria, thanks to Leo Messi's brace making him the all-time goalscorer (18 goals) in FIFA World Cup history. Argentina is also moving on to the Round of 32.

Austria

Austria advance to the Round of 32 with a win or draw against Algeria. A win gives Austria six points and second place. A draw leaves Austria and Algeria level on four points, but Austria would take second on tiebreakers, with overall goal difference favoring Austria after the head-to-head tiebreakers fail to separate the teams. A loss drops Austria to third place on three points, where advancement would depend on the best-third-place table and likely on the margin of defeat.

Algeria

Algeria automatically qualifies with a win over Austria. A draw does not get Algeria second place. It leaves them third on four points, behind Austria on tiebreakers, and waiting to see whether four points are enough among the best eight third-place teams. A loss leaves Algeria third on three points with a worse goal difference, making advancement much more precarious.

Jordan

Jordan have been eliminated and cannot advance. Even if Jordan beat Argentina, they would still finish behind either Austria or Algeria because they have already lost to both teams head-to-head. Their final match is only for pride, while Argentina have already locked up the group.

How To Watch Group J Matches Today

Both Group J matches kick off simultaneously at 10 p.m. ET tonight and air live on FOX and FS1, streaming on FOX One .