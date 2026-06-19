2026 World Cup Group Scenarios: What Each Team Needs to Advance To Round of 32

The World Cup group stage can get complicated quickly.

With 48 teams participating for the first time ever, FIFA instituted new tiebreaker rules to determine the top two in each group along with the eight highest third-place finishers.

Below, FOX Sports Research has broken down what each team needs to advance, what results would send them through, and which scenarios could leave their fate hanging in the balance.

Here's where every group stands heading into the next round of matches, and the simple scenarios for them to advance.

GROUP A

Mexico has won the group and will face a third-place team (from either Group C, E, F, H, or I) in the Round of 32 in Mexico City on June 30.

South Korea will advance and finish in second place with a win or draw vs. South Africa.

South Korea will finish third with a loss AND a Czechia loss or draw.

Czechia will finish second with a win AND a South Korea loss and if it maintains the tiebreaker vs. South Africa (goal differences are currently -1 for Czechia and -2 for South Africa).

Czechia will finish third with:

a win AND a South Korea loss if South Africa makes up the goal difference tiebreaker.

a win AND a South Korea win or draw.

a draw AND a South Africa draw or loss.

a loss AND a South Africa loss AND winning the tiebreaker with South Africa.

South Africa will finish second:

with a win AND a Czechia loss or draw.

with a win AND a Czechia win plus making up the tiebreaker (goal difference is -1 for Czechia, -2 for South Africa).

South Africa will finish third:

with a win AND a Czechia win and not making up the tiebreaker.

a draw AND a Czechia loss

a loss AND a Czechia loss AND winning tiebreaker with Czechia.

Mexico celebrates after securing the top spot in Group in the win vs. South Korea.

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GROUP B

Canada advances and will win the group with a win or draw.

Canada will finish second with a loss unless Bosnia and Herzegovina wins AND makes up the goal difference (Canada is +6, Bosnia and Herzegovina is -3).

Switzerland will advance and wins the group with a win or draw.

Switzerland will finish second:

with a draw.

with a loss unless Qatar wins AND makes up the goal difference (Switzerland is +3, Qatar is -6).

Bosnia and Herzegovina will finish third:

with a win unless Canada loses AND Bosnia Herzegovina makes up the goal difference (Canada is +6, Bosnia and Herzegovina is -3).

with a draw.

Qatar will finish third with a win unless Switzerland loses and Qatar makes up the goal difference (Switzerland is +3, Qatar is -6).

GROUP C

Scotland will advance to the Round of 32 with one more win.

Scotland will win the group with a win AND a Haiti win or draw.

Haiti will be eliminated with a loss AND a Morocco win.

GROUP D

USA has already advanced to the Round of 32.

If Paraguay wins or draws vs. Türkiye, USA will win the group.

Australia will advance with a win in its final match (vs. Paraguay).

Australia can advance with a draw in its final match, but it is not guaranteed.

Türkiye and Paraguay still have multiple paths to advance; the two teams play each other in the second group stage match.

Folarin Balogoun of the U.S.

GROUP E

Germany will advance to the Round of 32 with a win.

Germany will win the group with a WIN AND a Curaçao win or daw.

Ivory Coast advances to the Round of 32 with a win.

Ivory Coast will win the group with a win AND an Ecuador win or draw.

Ecuador will be eliminated with a loss AND a Germany win or draw.

Curaçao will be eliminated with a loss AND an Ivory Coast win or draw.

GROUP F

Sweden will advance to the Round of 32 with a win.

Sweden will win the group with a win AND a Tunisia win or draw.

Tunisia will be eliminated with a loss AND a Netherlands win.

GROUP G

No team can advance or be eliminated.

GROUP H

No team can advance or be eliminated.

GROUP I

Norway will advance to the Round 32 with a win.

France will advance to Round of 32 with a win.

GROUP J

Argentina will advance to Round of 32 with a win.

Argentina will win the group with a win AND an Algeria win or draw.

Austria will advance to Round of 32 with a win.

Austria will win group with a win AND a Jordan win or draw.

Jordan will be eliminated with a loss AND an Argentina win or draw.

Algeria will be eliminated with a loss AND an Austria win or draw.

Lionel Messi of Argentina.

GROUP K

Colombia advances to the Round of 32 with a win.

Colombia wins the group with a win AND an Uzbekistan win or draw.

Uzbekistan is eliminated with a loss AND a DR Congo win.

GROUP L