How to Watch England vs. Argentina and Messi: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

England and Argentina meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Atlanta Stadium.

If there's one word that doesn't describe England's World Cup, it's "dominant." England has won only two of its six matches by more than one goal and hasn't won by more than a single goal since the knockout stage began, yet it's set to compete in just its fourth-ever World Cup semifinal. That run owes itself to something past England teams have lacked: mental toughness and desperation, starting with coach Thomas Tuchel, who demands more from his team even after good results. It extends to Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham too, who have combined for seven goals in the knockout stage alone.

Argentina is just happy to still be here. Resilient? Lucky? Ordained? Call it what you want. After a convincing group stage with three multi-goal wins, Argentina has had to fight for every inch of the knockout stage, narrowly beating Cape Verde, Egypt and most recently Switzerland, teams it was expected to beat comfortably. Lionel Messi has done his part, scoring a tournament-high eight goals tied with Kylian Mbappé and making World Cup history along the way, but his teammates have matched that resolve to make sure his last World Cup run isn't cut short. They'll need to stay just as united to get past a determined England side.

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Lionel Messi against England's midfield pressure is the key battle in this World Cup semifinal.

For Argentina, everything sharpens when Messi is on the ball. He leads them with 8 goals and 21 chances created in this tournament, which tells you he is finishing moves and starting them. Argentina also average 181.5 passes in the final third per game, so if Messi is finding pockets between the lines, their attack can pin England back and turn possession into real danger.

For England, the counter is their athletic, aggressive midfield led by Jude Bellingham. He has 6 goals in the tournament and has been the tone-setter in the knockout rounds, while England have also regained possession 61 times in the opponent half across 6 matches, a sign they can disrupt build-up high up the pitch. If they crowd Messi early and force Argentina to play wider or faster than they want, that changes the whole rhythm of the match.

Watch the first few times Messi receives centrally with Bellingham and England collapsing around him. That will tell you how much control Argentina can really get.

Key Players

If it weren't for Jude Bellingham, England might not be in the semifinals. The 23-year-old midfielder has been outstanding for the Three Lions in the finals, scoring a brace against Mexico and Norway. He is the first player to score two or more goals in consecutive World Cup knockout stage matches at the same tournament since Diego Maradona in 1986.

Bellingham was 15 years old the last time England made a World Cup semifinals. Now, he could be the reason it makes its first final since 1966, which is also the last — and only — time it lifted the trophy.

We all know we've reached the end of Lionel Messi's World Cup career. Whether it's in the semifinal or the final, Messi will play his last-ever match at the tournament next week, closing the book on a historic World Cup career, which includes a title and the all-time records for most goals and assists.

Will Messi get his storybook ending and lift the trophy for a second time, or will he bow out against an England team as desperate to reach the mountaintop as he was four years ago? We'll find out on Wednesday.

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England vs. Argentina Odds

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