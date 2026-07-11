England Coach Thomas Tuchel Happy With Result, Not Performance, vs. Norway

It wasn't as decisive as England would have liked, but the Three Lions clinched a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals with a scrappy 2-1 win over Norway in extra time on Saturday at Miami Stadium.

England coach Thomas Tuchel was satisfied with the result — why wouldn't he be? He's the first coach to lead England to a World Cup semifinals since 2018, and just fourth all-time.

But Tuchel isn't satisfied with the way his team played against Norway, even if he got the result he wanted.

"I didn’t talk about suffering. No, I never talked about suffering," Tuchel said after the match. "The result is fantastic, we’re in the last four, but, not a performance."

Tuchel made it clear that effort wasn't the issue for his England squad. Rather, it was the team's organization on the pitch.

"In every sense. The commitment is there, but it made life very difficult for us in the way we played, how we played, sloppy, a lot of technical mistakes, not fast enough," Tuchel said.

"We were lucky today."

The issues in the past with England have been the perception that the players don't want it bad enough. Tuchel doesn't see that within his team, and not even in the performance against Norway.

"It's a pure mentality thing, there was no mentality problem. You could bottle it up and sell it," Tuchel said. "It’s the quality of our games. It’s nothing to do with mentality, it’s about quality, we need to play better."

When asked about Jude Bellingham specifically, who scored both of England's goals against Norway, Tuchel praised the midfielder's heroics.

"Enough said. He does it every single match. World Class," Tuchel said.

England now move onto the semifinals to face the winner of Argentina vs. Switzerland on Wednesday at Atlanta Stadium.