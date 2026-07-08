Rafael Márquez Named Mexican National Team Head Coach For 2030 World Cup

Rafael Márquez is taking the reins of the Mexican national team. The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) announced Wednesday that the former Barcelona star will succeed Javier Aguirre as head coach leading up to the 2030 World Cup.

Márquez, 47, served as Aguirre’s assistant from August 2024 until Mexico’s recent 3-2 round of 16 loss to England. While a succession plan had been in place since 2024, rumors had circulated that the FMF might look elsewhere.

"The appointment of Rafael Márquez is part of an orderly transition designed to ensure continuity … strengthen development, and tackle upcoming commitments," the FMF stated.

While El Tri has no immediate fixtures scheduled, Márquez is expected to make his managerial debut during the FIFA international window in late September and early October.

"I am happy with the growth shown by Rafa," Aguirre said of his successor. "I spoke with Rafa because we are both prominent figures in Mexican soccer — I knew him as a player and a teammate — and he is more than qualified."

The FMF also expressed its gratitude to Aguirre. While Mexico’s campaign ended in the round of 16 — the stage where they have been eliminated in eight of the last nine World Cups — the team showed marked improvement after failing to advance past the group stage at Qatar 2022.

"He leaves behind a solid legacy of hard work, identity, and competitiveness that strengthens the foundation for the national team’s next chapter," the FMF stated regarding Aguirre, who just concluded his third World Cup cycle as Mexico’s manager.

Márquez steps into the role with one of the most decorated resumes in Mexican football history. As a player, he featured in five World Cups, won the 1999 Confederations Cup, and claimed Gold Cup titles in 2003 and 2011.

In Europe, he played for Monaco before a legendary stint at Barcelona, where he won two Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles. Domestically, he began and ended his career with Atlas and won back-to-back Liga MX titles with León.

Márquez transitioned to coaching in Real Alcalá’s youth ranks before successfully managing Barça Atlètic, Barcelona’s reserve team, where he was in charge for 82 matches over two seasons, recording 40 wins, 21 draws and 21 losses.

Reporting by The Associated Press.