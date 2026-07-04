Scouting USA vs. Belgium: 2022 World Cup Defender Previews Round Of 16 Clash

All eyes are on the USA on Monday night in Seattle with one position that will be everyone's focus.

Star striker Folarin Balogun being available for the United States is obviously a massive storyline. Ricardo Pepi — the presumptive replacement as the striker — is a different player, albeit one who's very capable. It's still a boost for the USA to have Balogun available.

Let's break down the matchup.

What To Expect From The USA

The obvious storyline for the USA lineup entering this game was Balogun’s absence and Ricardo Pepi likely replacing him as the starting striker. Overall, there's a clear starting lineup that's preferred by head coach Mauricio Pochettino, so he'll likely stick with Balogun starting for the U.S. ahead of a massive game. But maybe Pepi sees some action too.

With Pepi, though, you would get someone who works hard defensively and is a very good presser of the opposing defense further up the field. Balogun is probably a bit more of a threat with his runs behind opposing defenses, while Pepi is not known for his speed to get in behind the back line.

Pepi is still lethal in the 18-yard box, where it’s less about making runs behind defenses, using speed or tricky dribbling to get a shot off. While Balogun can use his speed to make things happen, Pepi finds the right positions and has very good technique when finishing.

USA Player To Watch

I think the focus of this game will be on Christian. It will be crucial for him to create moments throughout the entire attack. I think he’s going to be the guy who makes everything tick going forward.

I don’t expect us to have loads of time on the ball to pick a pass in this game. I see success in this one against Belgium coming from wide position and getting the ball into the box with late runners, whether it’s Balogun or Weston McKennie making a run, Sergiño coming in on the weak side or Malik Tillman near the top of the box.

Any good moments for us in attack are likely to come from Christian on the left wing, getting in attacking positions and then picking his spots to make a key pass with players crashing in to attack it.

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What To Expect From Belgium

Belgium has a right to be frustrated, but on the other hand, it’s not like it won’t have time to change the game plan. For me, it won’t make a massive difference in terms of preparation. All you have to do is look at clips of the opponent, and you’ll quickly recognize the differences between Pepi and Balogun, which are pretty straightforward.

I don’t think Belgium should try to make this a distraction from the preparation it’s in the middle of right now. It needs to focus on itself and how it's going to best prepare the team, without getting drawn into the drama that’s unfolding in front of our eyes with this news.

Belgium will definitely have the most quality of any team that we’ve faced so far. It will be the toughest challenge in terms of an opponent that can keep possession and have talent around the field. That shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.

It’s a lot of the old guard that has thrived over the past decade-plus. Thibaut Courtois is still in goal with Kevin De Bruyne in midfield and Romelu Lukaku leading the attack.

If you look at Belgium’s games in this tournament already, though, it’s not dominating the ball. For example, Egypt had 46% possession against the Red Devils in the group stage. With that, I’d expect close to a 50-50 split on Sunday in Seattle.

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Belgium Player To Watch

Even though he came off in the 56th minute against Senegal in the round of 32, it’s still Doku.

De Bruyne is getting older, but his mobility was never his biggest threat. That’s his passing ability.

Doku brings a big challenge with his pace and dribbling, one that was on display when these teams faced off back in March in a friendly. Alex Freeman is going to have another good performance on the right side of the USA's defense to contain the Manchester City winger.