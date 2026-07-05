FIFA Men's World Cup
Belgium 'Astonished' By Folarin Balogun Ruling, Investigating 'Potential Options'
FIFA Men's World Cup

Belgium 'Astonished' By Folarin Balogun Ruling, Investigating 'Potential Options'

Updated Jul. 5, 2026 4:24 p.m. ET

The Royal Belgian Football Association released a statement on Sunday in response to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's decision to reverse United States striker Folarin Balogun's one-match red card suspension ahead of the two countries' World Cup round of 16 match at Seattle Stadium on Monday.

"The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) is astonished by FIFA's decision to declare suspended United States player Folarin Balogun eligible to play in the USA–Belgium match on Monday, 6 July at 5:00 p.m. (Seattle time)," the statement by the governing body of Belgian soccer reads.

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The RBFA argues that Article 66.4 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code clearly states that a red card automatically results in a one-match suspension, "as has been the case for all previous red cards issued during this FIFA World Cup."

It also accused FIFA of contradicting Article 10.5 of its FIFA World Cup 2026 Competition Regulation, which states that if a player or team official is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card (second caution), they will automatically be suspended from their team's subsequent match. In addition, further sanctions may be imposed.

"The same rule is reiterated at every FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Coordination Meeting prior to each match and is included in all FIFA World Cup 2026 workshop presentations," the statement reads.

The RBFA is now "investigating all potential" options as it relates to FIFA's decision.

In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options."

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