USA vs. Belgium: Storylines, Projected Lineup, Predictions For World Cup Game

This is big. Huge. Gigantic, actually. The U.S. men's national team is preparing to play arguably the biggest match in team history on Monday, and the whole country will be watching.

In the 2026 World Cup round of 16, the Stars and Stripes will take on Belgium in the knockout match in Seattle with an appearance in the quarterfinals on the line. Stakes could not be higher, and this is the match USA boss Mauricio Pochettino was hired to win.

Here is everything to know about the USA's round of 16 match against Belgium (8 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX One) as the Americans play for a quarterfinals berth on home soil.

Key Storyline: Toughest USA Test Yet

Belgium is easily the best opponent the USA has faced at this World Cup, so while Mauricio Pochettino’s defending and goalkeeping have been stout to this point, the game-changing likes of Manchester City winger Jérémy Doku present a significant threat in a one-and-done match.

(Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Playing it in soccer-crazy Seattle is the great equalizer, though. Even if the Red Devils have a better roster from 1-26, the U.S. has enthralled in front of gigantic home crowds, scoring nine goals through four contests so far. The return of leading scorer Folarin Balogun obviously helps. Christian Pulisic, slowed by a calf injury during the World Cup group stage, seems due for a defining performance.

Belgium is good. Beating it won’t be easy. According to the oddsmakers, it’s basically a coin-flip — though the Balogun news temporarily nudged the U.S. ahead on Sunday after it broke. Sounds about right. — Doug McIntyre

Given all the drama now surrounding this game, I am going with Folarin Balogun as the player to watch. As everyone knows by now, FIFA reversed his red card-mandated suspension and the USA's starting striker is now allowed to play vs. Belgium. He leads the team with three goals — and had a hand in forcing own goals vs. Paraguay and Australia — and has quickly become a crucial part of this team and its success. Not to mention a fan favorite.

All eyes will be on Balo. LeBron James tweeted about him after his goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Supporters have been making "Free Balo" content the last few days, and his reinstatement has become the biggest storyline at the World Cup. Balogun told reporters last week before the round of 32 that this is the part of the tournament where "the big players step forward, and the big players carry the pressure and make things happen." This is his moment, and the U.S. will need his attacking prowess and elite goal scoring ability to defeat Belgium and make it to the quarterfinals. — Laken Litman

Projecting USA's Starting Lineup

Goalkeeper: Matt Freese

Defender: Tim Ream

Defender: Chris Richards

Defender/Right Back: Alex Freeman

Left Back: Antonee "Jedi" Robinson

Right Back/Winger: Sergiño Dest

Midfielder: Tyler Adams

Midfielder: Malik Tillman

Midfielder: Weston McKennie

Winger: Christian Pulisic

Forward: Folarin Balogun

(Photo by Dave Bernal/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

It will be to nobody’s surprise when Mauricio Pochettino rolls out the same USMNT starting lineup as the one in the 4-1 win over Paraguay in the first group-stage match and the 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32. It was a surprise to everyone, however, that this was even an option for Pochettino until Sunday, when FIFA suspended the red-card suspension to Folarin Balogun for the foul he committed in the second half of the win over Bosnia.

This lineup has been excellent for Pochettino in the two games he was able to use it. It gives the U.S. team multiple points of attack. Balogun has three goals, and Pulisic is yet to score – but he has been very dangerous in opening space for his teammates. Meanwhile, Sergiño Dest and Antonee Robinson have been able to get up the flanks.

There is a lot of untapped potential with this lineup as well. Before the tournament began, it would have been hard to envision a scenario where the U.S. team could be successful through four games without a goal from Pulisic, Dest, McKennie or even Ricardo Pepi off the bench, but that has been the case. If those players can find the back of the net, the U.S. team will be in great shape. — Brian Sciaretta

What To Expect From Belgium

Belgium has a right to be frustrated with the surprising Balogun 180, but on the other hand, it’s not like it won’t have time to change the game plan. For me, it won’t make a massive difference in terms of preparation. All you have to do is look at clips of the opponent, and you’ll quickly recognize the differences between Pepi and Balogun, which are pretty straightforward.

I don’t think Belgium should try to make this a distraction from the preparation it’s in the middle of right now. It needs to focus on itself and how it's going to best prepare the team, without getting drawn into the drama that’s unfolding in front of our eyes with this news.

(Photo by Dale MacMillan/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Belgium will definitely have the most quality of any team that we’ve faced so far. It will be the toughest challenge in terms of an opponent that can keep possession and have talent around the field. That shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.

It’s a lot of the old guard that has thrived over the past decade-plus. Thibaut Courtois is still in goal with Kevin De Bruyne in midfield and Romelu Lukaku leading the attack.

If you look at Belgium’s games in this tournament already, though, it’s not dominating the ball. For example, Egypt had 46% possession against the Red Devils in the group stage. With that, I’d expect close to a 50-50 split on Sunday in Seattle. — Walker Zimmerman