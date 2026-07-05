Biggest U.S. Men's Soccer Game Ever? Will Pulisic Get His Moment? Maurice Edu Answers Fans

It will be great to get back to Seattle, a great soccer city that brought an incredible atmosphere to the stadium for the USA's win over Australia during the 2026 World Cup group stage.

This game is not going to be easy, as Belgium will present us with the biggest challenge of the tournament so far. That's how it goes: the deeper your tournament run, the tougher the competition, regardless of opponent.

We got a boost on Sunday morning when striker Folarin Balogun had his red card suspended. The USMNT likely had backup plans in place, but the unexpected FIFA reversal should allow coach Maurico Pochettino to keep his preferred starting lineup for a huge matchup.

And Balogun should stay in the starting XI and retain his place during what has been a breakout tournament for him on a global stage. With three goals, he's our top scorer at this point in the World Cup.

Let's get to your questions ahead of this massive game.

Is every game the rest of the tournament the biggest in men’s soccer history?

— @jacobimoore.92

Simply put, yes.

At every stage, with every success, the stakes and opportunity are magnified. The dream continues to build and become that much more real for everyone involved — fans, coaches and especially the players.

Everyone in the country takes notice with every extra moment. In 2010, after our moment at the World Cup, it was different. After the 2010 World Cup, we were all over the place in Los Angeles, and there was a huge spotlight.

Now, though, there are many more means of consuming things today — social media, television, streaming — that amplify it all.

Folarin Balogun to Play vs Belgium 🇺🇸 FIFA Disciplinary Committee Suspends Red Card Issued

Do you think Pulisic will finally get his "World Cup moment" against Belgium?

— @benjinator800

He already had one in the last tournament in 2022 with his game-winner against Iran, but there are going to be many more opportunities as this run continues.

As a former player, what has it been like following this US run?

— @blake.newton48

It's been emotional. This group is fun, and it has given everyone hope.

Being in the stadiums for these games to take in everything to do with the atmosphere, the post-game celebrations — it has been amazing.

Seattle delivered an excellent atmosphere for the USA's win over Australia in the group stage. (Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Who should raise the 12th man flag aka the US flag in Seattle?

— @sullyvol

The first names that come to mind with Seattle connections that would get the crowd going: Ken Griffey Jr. or Marshawn Lynch.

Another great option: Clint Dempsey because he played in that stadium for the Sounders.

Mo Salah is the best Mo in the game.

— @Reece617707

You’re not wrong. A shoutout to Mo Johnston, my first coach as a professional with Toronto FC.