FIFA Men's World Cup
Why Folarin Balogun Can Play For USA vs. Belgium Despite Red Card
FIFA Men's World Cup

Why Folarin Balogun Can Play For USA vs. Belgium Despite Red Card

Published Jul. 5, 2026 2:11 p.m. ET

In a stunning turn of events, United States mens' national team striker Folarin Balogun will be available to play vs. Belgium despite receiving a red card in the Americans' round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. 

The news comes just two days after FIFA ruled that Balogun would indeed serve his automatic one-game suspension for receiving a red card with no path for the U.S. to appeal. So, what changed?

Here is everything to know about why Balogun will be available for USA vs. Belgium on Tuesday at Seattle Stadium:

Why Can Balogun Play?

(Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee ruled that Balogun's suspension would be suspended for one year, citing Chapter, Article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code on suspension of implementation of disciplinary measures, which notes that the "judicial body may decide to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure."

When Will Balogun Serve His Suspension?

Folarin Balogun will only have to serve his one-match suspension if he commits another infringement of "similar nature and gravity during the year-long probationary period." In the event that happens, FIFA will revoke the suspension and the sanction will be enforced "without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."

Has This Happened Before?

(Photo by Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

Yes. Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo directly benefited from a similar ruling before the tournament.

Ronaldo received a direct red card during Portugal's final World Cup qualifier for elbowing Ireland defender Dara O'Shea in the back. The FIFA disciplinary code typically mandates a strict three-match ban for violent conduct, which would have ruled Ronaldo out of the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Instead, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee issued a suspended suspension, which allowed Ronaldo to serve his one-match suspension in a pre-World Cup friendly and deferred the remaining two matches under a one-year probationary period.

Why Was Balogun Suspended?

Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute of the second half by referee Rafael Claus after VAR review showed that he stepped on Bosnia and Herzegovina player Tarik Muharemović's ankle.

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