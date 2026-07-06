FIFA Men's World Cup
world cup schedule july 6
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for USA, Portugal, Spain, Belgium

Updated Jul. 6, 2026 8:14 a.m. ET

Day 26 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues the Round of 16, with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal facing an unbeaten Spain side in Dallas. The day closes in Seattle, where the USA looks for revenge against Belgium, the team that eliminated the Americans in the Round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup. Both matches air on FOX, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Monday, July 6

Portugal vs. Spain

Portugal advanced from Group K at 1-0-2 and needed a stoppage-time header from Gonçalo Ramos to beat Croatia 2-1 in the Round of 32, a match in which Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty for his third goal of the tournament. Spain topped Group H at 2-0-1 and has not allowed a goal in four matches, riding four goals from Mikel Oyarzabal into the knockout rounds. The winner advances to face the USA-Belgium winner in the quarterfinals.

Player to Watch

The Real Sociedad forward was on the wrong end of unflattering headlines following Spain’s opening 0-0 draw with Cape Verde as Oyarzabal played the first 30 minutes without touching the ball. Since then, however, he has four goals in four games. Since the start of 2025, he has scored 16 goals in 16 caps for Spain. For Spain, he is the key to a victory in this game, and stopping him is Portugal’s top priority. 

USA vs. Belgium

The USA went 2-1-0 through Group D and shut out Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the Round of 32 to reach the knockout rounds on home soil. Belgium finished 1-0-2 in Group G and needed extra time to get past Senegal 3-2 in the Round of 32. The teams have met once before at a World Cup, with Belgium winning 2-1 in extra time in the Round of 16 back in 2014.

Player to Watch

The U.S. national team’s best goalscorer has had a wild week. He scored the decisive goal in the 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 but was later sent off for a straight red card. On Sunday, Balogun’s red card was suspended by FIFA and the Monaco forward will now be cleared to play. 

The question will be how Balogun emotionally responds to this news. Will he have a burst of energy? Will he be cautious? Also, how will Belgium respond while likely not seeing the decision as fair?

England’s thrilling 3-2 win over Mexico, Norway’s upset of Brazil, & previewing USA vs Belgium

England’s thrilling 3-2 win over Mexico, Norway’s upset of Brazil, & previewing USA vs Belgium
Lalas & Mosse recap England-Mexico, Norway-Brazil, Balogun's red card, and preview USA-Belgium.

Who Plays Today in the World Cup?

  • Portugal
  • Spain
  • United States
  • Belgium

World Cup Scores Yesterday

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup

All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

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