How to Watch USA vs. Belgium: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

USA and Belgium meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match on Monday, July 6, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET from Seattle Stadium.

The USMNT beat Paraguay 4-1 in their opener, beat Australia 2-0 in their second match, lost to Türkiye 2-3 in their third match and beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the Round of 32 to advance. Folarin Balogun is the top scorer for the U.S. finding the net three times in the tournament so far. After initially being ruled out of this match for a red card, Balogun has been cleared by FIFA and is now available to play against Belgium.

Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt in their opener, drew 0-0 with Iran in their second match and beat New Zealand 5-1 in their third group stage match. In the Round of 32, Belgium stormed back from a two-goal deficit to beat Senegal 3-2 behind a late winner from Youri Tielemans.

The winner of this Round of 16 match will play either Portugal or Spain.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch USA vs. Belgium

USA vs. Belgium Preview

Portugal turning Spain's possession into transition chances is the key thing to watch on Monday.

Portugal has been dangerous all tournament when it wins the ball and gets forward fast. Four matches in, Portugal has regained possession 24 times in the final third and already has one counterattack goal. Cristiano Ronaldo finishes those chances. Bruno Fernandes drives them. Portugal showed exactly that kind of late punch against Croatia.

Spain doesn't let many teams play that way. Spain is averaging 68 minutes of possession time and 228.8 passes in the final third per match, and it still has a perfect defensive record in this tournament. Control those zones and Portugal spends the day chasing shadows. Disrupt Rodri and Pedri early, though, and this game opens up fast.

Watch the first few Portuguese ball wins in midfield. That's where the real shape of this match starts to show.

Player to Watch

The U.S. national team’s best goalscorer has had a wild week. He scored the decisive goal in the 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 but was later sent off for a straight red card. On Sunday, Balogun’s red card was suspended by FIFA and the Monaco forward will now be cleared to play.

The question will be how Balogun emotionally responds to this news. Will he have a burst of energy? Will he be cautious? Also, how will Belgium respond while likely not seeing the decision as fair?

United States vs Belgium Preview: Tim Ream on USA's Development In 2026 FIFA World Cup Tim Ream joined Rob Stone, Alexi Lalas, Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan to preview the United States vs. Belgium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Projecting USA's Starting Lineup

Goalkeeper: Matt Freese

Defender: Tim Ream

Defender: Chris Richards

Defender/Right Back: Alex Freeman

Left Back: Antonee "Jedi" Robinson

Right Back/Winger: Sergiño Dest

Midfielder: Tyler Adams

Midfielder: Malik Tillman

Midfielder: Weston McKennie

Winger: Christian Pulisic

Forward: Folarin Balogun

USA vs. Belgium History

These teams faced off back in 2014, when Belgium won, 2-1, to eliminate the Americans.

The game is remembered for an incredible 16-save performance by then-USA goalkeeper Tim Howard. It went to extra time, when midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and striker Romelu Lukaku scored. USA winger Julian Green found the back of the net in the 107th minute, but it wasn’t enough for the USA.

No Americans who were on the 2014 World Cup squad are also in this year’s team. For Belgium, though, there were three players from that squad who started against Senegal: goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, De Bruyne and Lukaku.

There is more recent history between these teams, dating back just to March, when Belgium took care of business in a convincing friendly win over the USA.

USA vs. Belgium Odds

Learn more about United States vs. Belgium and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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