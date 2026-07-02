Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Honor Diogo Jota Following Dramatic Win vs. Croatia

Diogo Jota was top of mind for Portugal following its comeback 2-1 victory over Croatia in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

Moments after the final whistle blew, star Cristiano Ronaldo put on Jota's No. 21 Portugal jersey, honoring his former teammate on the eve of the one-year anniversary of his death.

"Unbelievable. We knew it before the game. It was a so special moment," Ronaldo told FOX Sports' Katie Shanahan. "We speak today, our group, about that. The coincidence of life, it's unbelievable. I was amazed because the situations of today, it means a lot to us. Not only because we won the game, but also the way."

Ronaldo also saluted Jota in an Instagram post shortly after the match, posting an image of him wearing Jota's jersey alongside his Portugal teammates.

"We won for us, Diogo and Portugal!!! LETS GOOOOO!!!!" Ronaldo wrote in the post.

Ahead of Thursday's match, an image of Jota was displayed on one of the screens at Toronto Stadium when Portugal's national anthem played.

Jota was killed in a car crash in Spain on July 3, 2025. Jota, who was 28 at the time of his death, had become a mainstay on Portugal's roster prior to his passing and likely would've been a part of its roster for the 2026 World Cup. The forward had 14 goals in 49 matches for Portugal.

When Portugal announced its roster for the World Cup, it included Jota on it as a "plus one forever."

"The final list includes 27 names plus one," Portugal coach Roberto Martínez said in May. "To lose Diogo Jota was an unforgettable moment and a very difficult moment. But the next day it was a responsibility for all of us to fight for Diogo Jota's dream and for the example that he was in our national team. The spirit, the strength, the example of Diogo Jota, the plus one. He will be the plus one forever."

As for the match itself, Ronaldo scored his first goal in the knockout stage of the World Cup to help Portugal equalize the match against Croatia. Portugal found the game-winner four minutes into stoppage time when forward Gonçalo Ramos scored four minutes into stoppage time.

"It was a difficult game," Ronaldo added in his comments to Shanahan. "We knew that Croatia is a fantastic team. First half, we dominated. Second half, after the goal, we got a little bit of panic.

"But this is football. But after my goal [was ruled] offside, people started to believe. I asked the fans to help us and after the penalty, I think it was a little bit better for us. We created a few chances and I think, at the end of the day, we deserved to win the match."