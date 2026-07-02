FIFA Men's World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First-Ever World Cup Knockout Stage Goal
FIFA Men's World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First-Ever World Cup Knockout Stage Goal

Updated Jul. 2, 2026 8:53 p.m. ET

The wait is over. Just over 20 years after making his FIFA World Cup debut, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first-ever knockout stage goal for Portugal at the tournament.

Portugal was awarded a penalty kick after VAR review in the 68th minute of Portugal's round of 32 match against Croatia on Thursday at Toronto Stadium and Ronaldo converted it from the spot. He is now the oldest player to score a goal in a knockout stage match at 41 years old.

Ronaldo thought he had his first-ever knockout stage match goal at the World Cup just moments earlier, but it was called offside. With 23 career offside calls at the World Cup, he has the second-most of any player ever, behind Robin van Persie, who had 25.

After it made its way past the keeper and across the line, Ronaldo let his emotions out. Going into Thursday's match, he had attempted 29 shots in eight World Cup knockout stage games without scoring, tied for the most of any player since 1966, along with Brazil’s Roberto Carlos.

Ronaldo has now scored 11 World Cup goals, moving him into a tie for ninth-most all-time with Jürgen Klinsmann and Sándor Kocsis, in 26 matches, which is the second-most ever behind Lionel Messi.

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