2026 World Cup Odds: Which Continent Will Produce Next Winner?

The last two World Cup winners came from Europe and South America, as France won it all in 2018 and Argentina won in 2022.

Will this year's FIFA Men's World Cup emerge from one of those regions? Here are the latest World Cup regional odds as of June 4.

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Top Asian Team

Japan: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

South Korea: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Iran: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Australia: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Saudi Arabia: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Qatar: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

New Zealand: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Uzbekistan: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Jordan: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Iraq: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Top North American Team

USA: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Mexico: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Canada: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Panama: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Haiti: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Curaçao: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

What to know: The USA, Mexico and Canada are the host nations, but none of the three have ever won a World Cup. Mexico has reached the quarterfinals twice. In modern times, the USA has reached the quarters once and got ousted by the Netherlands in the Round of 16 in 2022. Canada has never made it past the group stage.

Top European Team

Spain: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

France: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

England: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Portugal: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Germany: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Netherlands: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Belgium: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Norway: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Switzerland: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Turkey: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Croatia: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Sweden: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Czech Republic: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Austria: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Bosnia: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Scotland: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Top African Team

Morocco: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Senegal: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Ivory Coast: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Egypt: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Algeria: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Ghana: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Tunisia: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

South Africa: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

DR Congo: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Cape Verde: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Top South American Team

Brazil: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Argentina: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Colombia: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Uruguay: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Ecuador: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Paraguay: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

What to know: Argentina won the most recent World Cup, as Lionel Messi helped lead his team to a thrilling victory over France in 2022. During the tournament in Qatar, Messi scored seven goals, including four from penalty kicks.

Winning Continent

Europe: −280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)

South America: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

North America: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Africa: +2000 (bet $10 to $210 total)

Asia: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

What to know: As noted above, the last two World Cup winners came from South America and Europe, and now those continents have the shortest odds to boast the 2026 winner. Europe, however, is the clear favorite at -280. At FanDuel, Spain, France and England currently have the best odds to win the tournament.